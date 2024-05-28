News & Insights

Havila Kystruten AS Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Webcast

May 28, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havila Kystruten AS (DE:6FZ) has released an update.

Havila Kystruten AS is set to release its first quarter earnings report for 2024 on May 30, with an earnings conference including a Q&A session scheduled for the following day. The event will be available via live webcast, with a recording to be posted on the company’s website thereafter.

