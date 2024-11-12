Havertys Announces Leadership Transition and CEO Appointment

The latest announcement is out from Haverty Furn Cl A SC ( ($HVT.A) ).

Havertys Furniture Companies is set for a leadership transition as CEO Clarence H. Smith retires, transitioning to Executive Chairman, while President Steven G. Burdette steps up as CEO and board member. Effective January 1, 2025, Burdette, who has been with Havertys since 1983, will bring his extensive experience in store management, operations, and marketing to lead the company. The board has approved compensation changes to reflect these shifts, as Havertys continues to innovate and strengthen its position in the furniture retail market.

Find detailed analytics on HVT.A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.