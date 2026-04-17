Haverty Furniture (HVT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. (Symbol: HVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.95, changing hands as high as $23.67 per share. Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HVT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.09 per share, with $27.6726 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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