Haverty Furniture (HVT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Haverty Furniture (HVT) closed at $36.39, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the residential furniture and accessories retailer had gained 3.18% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HVT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 377.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $201 million, up 12.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $840.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.77% and +12.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HVT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HVT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.73, so we one might conclude that HVT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

