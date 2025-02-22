HAVERTY FURNITURE Earnings Preview: Recent $HVT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HAVERTY FURNITURE ($HVT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $181,635,370 and earnings of $0.15 per share.
HAVERTY FURNITURE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of HAVERTY FURNITURE stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 407,560 shares (+178.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,072,285
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 261,855 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,828,892
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 254,287 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,660,428
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 242,465 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,397,270
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 176,103 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,920,052
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 166,051 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,696,295
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 160,464 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,571,928
HAVERTY FURNITURE Government Contracts
We have seen $75,266 of award payments to $HVT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY24 D35 OFFICE FURNITURE: $75,266
