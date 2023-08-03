Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. - (HVT.A) Price Target Decreased by 7.02% to 41.42

The average one-year price target for Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. - (NYSE:HVT.A) has been revised to 41.42 / share. This is an decrease of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 44.55 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.30 to a high of 48.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from the latest reported closing price of 35.55 / share.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. - Declares $0.28 Dividend

On May 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 received the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $35.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.59%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 7.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=50).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVT.A is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 14,799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 958K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT.A by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 903K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVT.A by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 800K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVT.A by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 432K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 333K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVT.A by 63.27% over the last quarter.

Haverty Furniture Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is an American retail furniture company founded in 1885. Beginning with a single store in downtown Atlanta, Havertys has grown to become one of the top furniture retailers in the south and central United States.

