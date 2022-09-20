Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Haverty Furniture Companies' (NYSE:HVT) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Haverty Furniture Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$118m ÷ (US$694m - US$209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Haverty Furniture Companies has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NYSE:HVT Return on Capital Employed September 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Haverty Furniture Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Haverty Furniture Companies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Haverty Furniture Companies is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 32%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 30% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Haverty Furniture Companies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 58% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

