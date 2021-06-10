Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 231% Total Return On Their Investment

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) share price has soared 201% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 35% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 131% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Haverty Furniture Companies was able to grow EPS by 306% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 201% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Haverty Furniture Companies, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.96.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:HVT Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Haverty Furniture Companies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Haverty Furniture Companies the TSR over the last year was 231%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Haverty Furniture Companies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 231% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Haverty Furniture Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Haverty Furniture Companies has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.