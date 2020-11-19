Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1010% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.34, the dividend yield is 29.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HVT was $30.34, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.45 and a 209.28% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

HVT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). HVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports HVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.37%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HVT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 13.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HVT at 3.33%.

