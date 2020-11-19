Dividends
HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1010% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.34, the dividend yield is 29.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HVT was $30.34, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.45 and a 209.28% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

HVT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). HVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports HVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.37%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HVT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 13.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HVT at 3.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HVT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio