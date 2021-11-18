Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 800% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.38, the dividend yield is 26.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HVT was $33.38, representing a -36.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.84 and a 36.05% increase over the 52 week low of $24.54.

HVT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). HVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.93. Zacks Investment Research reports HVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 154.26%, compared to an industry average of 36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hvt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

