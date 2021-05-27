Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.76, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HVT was $46.76, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.91 and a 257.36% increase over the 52 week low of $13.09.

HVT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). HVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports HVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 113.83%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.