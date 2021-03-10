Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90.09% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HVT was $35.23, representing a -9.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.94 and a 259.12% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

HVT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). HVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.77%, compared to an industry average of 38.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.