Haverty Furniture Companies Inc Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.306 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.689 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.188 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $194.941 million from $181.025 million last year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.306 Mln. vs. $2.689 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $194.941 Mln vs. $181.025 Mln last year.

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