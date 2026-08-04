Markets
HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc Q2 Profit Advances

August 04, 2026 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.306 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.689 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.188 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $194.941 million from $181.025 million last year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.306 Mln. vs. $2.689 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $194.941 Mln vs. $181.025 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.