Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Price Target Increased by 19.82% to 28.64

The average one-year price target for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) has been revised to $28.64 / share. This is an increase of 19.82% from the prior estimate of $23.91 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.50 to a high of $35.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haverty Furniture Companies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVT.A is 0.00%, an increase of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 57K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zwj Investment Counsel holds 24K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

