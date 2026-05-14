Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Price Target Increased by 16.42% to 35.09

The average one-year price target for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) has been revised to $35.09 / share. This is an increase of 16.42% from the prior estimate of $30.14 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.27 to a high of $39.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haverty Furniture Companies. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVT.A is 0.00%, an increase of 67.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 67K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zwj Investment Counsel holds 24K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 2K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Highline Wealth Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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