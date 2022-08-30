Haven't Gotten a Raise in a While? Consider Investing in These Dividend Growth Stocks.

With inflation surging, everything costs more these days. It's even more challenging for those whose income isn't also rising to help cover the increased costs. Because of that, you might want to consider investing in dividend stocks with great growth track records if you haven't gotten a raise in a while, either at work or through your passive income sources.

Three dividend stocks that recently gave their investors big raises are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). All three companies should be able to continue growing their payouts at above-average rates, making them great ways to help relieve some of inflation's sting.

1 A high-octane dividend

Energy Transfer offers investors a big-time passive income stream. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently yields 7.6%.

The energy company's high-yielding payout is on solid ground. Energy Transfer's pipeline operations generate relatively stable cash flow backed by long-term contracts and regulated rates. Meanwhile, it produced enough cash flow to cover its prodigious payout with nearly $1.2 billion to spare in the second quarter. That gave it the funds for its entire growth capital spending program with cash left over to strengthen its solid balance sheet.

With its financial profile improving, Energy Transfer has been returning more cash to its investors. This year, it has already given them three raises, boosting its payout by 50%. Meanwhile, it aims to return it to its former peak. That implies the potential for it to rise by another 30%. It could continue to increase beyond that level as the company completes its growing pipeline of expansion projects.

2. Steadily giving back more cash

EastGroup Properties has been an excellent passive income stock over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) recently declared its 171st consecutive dividend payment. Overall, the warehouse owner has increased or maintained its dividend for 30 straight years, boosting it in 27 years, including the last 11.

The REIT recently gave its investors a 13.6% raise. That's the third sizable boost in the past year. EastGroup also gave investors a 22.2% raise last December and a 13.9% increase in August 2021.

It should be able to continue growing its dividend at a healthy rate. Demand for warehouse space is exceptionally strong these days. That's driving up rental rates and occupancy at its properties. Its portfolio was 99.1% leased at the end of June, while rents on new and renewal leases skyrocketed by 37.2%.

EastGroup also has a strong financial profile, giving it the flexibility to make acquisitions (it bought industrial real estate company Tulloch in the second quarter) and complete development and redevelopment projects. That combination of rent growth and an expanding portfolio should enable EastGroup to continue growing its dividend.

3. Small but mighty fine growth

Intuit offers a lower dividend yield that's currently around 0.6%. But the financial technology platform has done an excellent job growing its payout since it initiated a dividend in 2011. Intuit recently gave investors a 15% raise. The company has increased its dividend every year, growing it by 420% overall since starting the payout.

The company should be able to continue its rapid dividend growth. It generates lots of cash and has a strong balance sheet. That gives it plenty of post-dividend cash flow to expand its operations and repurchase its stock. Intuit has completed two needle-moving deals in recent years (Credit Karma and Mailchimp), which should drive accelerated increases through at least 2025. It aims to raise its revenue at a double-digit annual pace, which could support similar growth rates for earnings and dividends.

Inflation-beating income growth

The U.S. inflation rate is hovering around 8.5%, a four-decade high. One way to beat that impact is by investing in dividend stocks that can grow their payouts faster, like Energy Transfer, EastGroup Properties, and Intuit. All three have given their investors sizable raises this year, which they seem likely to continue doing for the foreseeable future.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer LP

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Energy Transfer LP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has positions in EastGroup Properties and Energy Transfer LP and has the following options: short October 2022 $8 puts on Energy Transfer LP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EastGroup Properties and Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.