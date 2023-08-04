Havells India (NSE:HAVELLS) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 1,449.94

The average one-year price target for Havells India (NSE:HAVELLS) has been revised to 1,449.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 1,372.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,100.90 to a high of 1,995.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from the latest reported closing price of 1,324.40 / share.

Havells India Maintains 0.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Havells India. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAVELLS is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 26,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 6,161K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing an increase of 27.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAVELLS by 46.97% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,381K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,365K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAVELLS by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,486K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,327K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAVELLS by 2.02% over the last quarter.

