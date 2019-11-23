Have You Selected SEM For Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM), which have been hitting new highs, have gained 5 percent over the last 5 trading days.

Select Medical is a provider of post-acute care, operating 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states and 1,707 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operates 523 occupational health centers in 41 states.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the results of which were announced last month, the Company reported a net income of $44.0 million or $0.23 per share compared to $42.7 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The recent third-quarter net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $18.6 million while the year-ago third-quarter net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.1 million. Adjusted earnings per common share were $0.33 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.23 for the same quarter, prior year.

Net operating revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9.9% to $1.39 billion from $1.27 billion for the same quarter, prior year.

Looking ahead to full-year 2019, Select Medical expects consolidated net operating revenues to be in the range of $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion. Revenue in 2018 was $5.08 billion.

Earnings per share for the full year of 2019 are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.06 and adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.13. In 2018, the Company's earnings per share were $1.02 while adjusted earnings per share were $1.03.

SEM, which has gained 39% year-to-date, closed at an all-time high of $21.53 on Friday, up 1.51%.

