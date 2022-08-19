Have Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Victoria Harker, the Independent Director recently netted about US$501k selling shares at an average price of US$100. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Xylem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Markos Tambakeras, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$660k worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$102. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Xylem insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:XYL Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Xylem

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Xylem insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Xylem Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Xylem stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Xylem makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Xylem. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Xylem (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course Xylem may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.