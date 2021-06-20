Have XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Accounting Officer, Lance Robinson, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$152 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

XPO Logistics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Jason Papastavrou, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$119 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$139. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Jason Papastavrou's holding.

XPO Logistics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:XPO Insider Trading Volume June 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of XPO Logistics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. XPO Logistics insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$195m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About XPO Logistics Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought XPO Logistics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for XPO Logistics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

