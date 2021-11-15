Have World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Ravin Prashad, recently sold a substantial US$515k worth of stock at a price of US$255 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At World Acceptance

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, John Calmes, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$140 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$230, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of John Calmes's holding.

Insiders in World Acceptance didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WRLD Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.2% of World Acceptance shares, worth about US$73m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At World Acceptance Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought World Acceptance stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, World Acceptance makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for World Acceptance (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

