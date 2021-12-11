Have Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Morrison, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$3.3m selling shares at an average price of US$166. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wingstop

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman & CEO Charles Morrison was not the only time they sold Wingstop shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$176 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$164. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Wingstop insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WING Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

I will like Wingstop better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Wingstop Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Wingstop insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wingstop Insiders?

An insider sold Wingstop shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Wingstop (including 2 which are significant).

But note: Wingstop may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.