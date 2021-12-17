Have Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Brisbin, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$667k selling shares at an average price of US$41.84. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Willdan Group

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman & CEO Thomas Brisbin was not their only sale of Willdan Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$50.55 per share in a -US$792k sale. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$41.03. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Willdan Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:WLDN Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Willdan Group insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$42m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Willdan Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold Willdan Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Willdan Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

