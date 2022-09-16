Have Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Donald Snyder, recently divested US$353k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$78.36 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Robert Sarver made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$77.24 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$73.18). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.7m for 44.75k shares. On the other hand they divested 21.69k shares, for US$2.1m. In total, Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:WAL Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Western Alliance Bancorporation is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders own about US$221m worth of shares (which is 2.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Western Alliance Bancorporation Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Western Alliance Bancorporation that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

