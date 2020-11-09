Have Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lead Independent Trust Manager, Shelaghmichael Brown, recently sold US$60k worth of stock for US$16.84 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 9.8%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Trust Manager, Stephen Lasher, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$23.22 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.91. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Notably Stephen Lasher was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$229k worth of shares.

In total, Weingarten Realty Investors insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WRI Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Weingarten Realty Investors

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Weingarten Realty Investors insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$129m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Weingarten Realty Investors Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Weingarten Realty Investors stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Weingarten Realty Investors (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

