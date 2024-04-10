Have We Learned the Lessons of Silicon Valley Bank's 2023 Liquidity Crisis?

With the chaotic events of 2008 still looming large in the rearview mirror, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was always going to lead to widespread fear and speculation over the financial health of the U.S. banking system. With liquidity once again coming into the spotlight, have we learned the lessons from last year, or could history repeat itself once more in 2024?

While Silicon Valley Bank was widely regarded as smaller in stature as far as Wall Street was concerned, weighing in as the 16th largest in the U.S. and holding around $200 billion in assets before the crisis, it also was a favorite among bustling tech startups.

According to New York Times Tech columnist Kevin Roose, SVB “had a gold-plated reputation inside the Silicon Valley startup scene,” and won admiration for taking on riskier businesses that no other banks would gamble on.

While Silicon Valley Bank’s appetite for risk was always going to position the institution as one of the more vulnerable U.S. banks, its 2023 failure came from a combination of mistakes made by SBV, the financial authorities, and the bank’s clients.

As SVB raised funds from demand deposits by investing them into long-term assets, it created a fatal liquidity mismatch. This approach is very common among banks and can carry devastating consequences when macroeconomic conditions alter and both institutional risk managers and regulators fail to safeguard against a possible run on banks.

Is Another SVB Scenario Inevitable?

So, could the case of Silicon Valley Bank return with a vengeance in 2024 or the coming years? Let’s compare and contrast the bank’s shortfalls.

Firstly, it’s important to note that there are many reasons why the collapse of SVB was an outlier. For instance, the bank’s clients were largely venture capital-backed startups in the fields of tech and healthcare based in Northern California. These are particularly volatile sectors and regions, particularly coming off the back of 2022’s widespread tech sell-offs on Wall Street.

The tech boom continued to build momentum in the post-pandemic recovery, Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits grew from $62 billion in 2019 to $189 billion by 2021.

At the same time, SVB’s clients were also growing, meaning there was little need to borrow and little use for the bank’s hefty inflows. As a result, Silicon Valley Bank invested $91 billion in treasury bonds and U.S.government securities during this time, bringing SVB’s investments to around half its total assets.

In a bid to maximize yield, SVB also opted to buy more long-term securities while the prosperous market conditions continued to flow.

However, when the U.S.Federal Reserve opted to switch to a hawkish monetary policy and issue a series of interest rate hikes in 2022, bond prices suffered and the value of SVB’s bond holdings tumbled $21 billion, sparking a run on the bank and forcing the sale of Silicon Valley Bank’s bonds at a far lower rate.

Familiar Shortfalls

With the average volume of investments equating to around one-quarter of total assets, SVB’s decision to push more of its liquidity into bonds during an unprecedented and unpredictable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic underpinned its downfall. These circumstances are exceptional, but many of SVB’s mistakes can also be seen throughout U.S. banks today:

Mismatching Assets and Liabilities: Banks are fundamentally built on financial mismatches. With deposits being a primary source of funds, a run on banks is a danger that can spell disaster for any institution.

Because loans over vastly different terms are a major use of funds for banks, all institutions must be alert to measuring risk and opportunity–particularly when the appeal of high-interest rates is at its strongest.

Leverage Struggles: Banks are continually forced to cope with weak returns on the assets they hold. After paying depositors interest to borrow the funds needed to operate while lending or investing funds at slightly higher rates, banks are left with small returns for their troubles.

To counter this, most banks rely on high volume levels of business built on little equity capital for higher cumulative returns. However, this approach means that a small decline in asset values can ruin a bank’s equity and cause it to become insolvent.

Trust Dependency: Finally, banks are highly dependent on the trust of their clients to meet withdrawals. If any negative news stories undermine the faith of clients, a bank run could prove fatal for liquidity.

The Dangers of 2024 Volatility

One of the biggest dangers for banks in the wake of the SVB crisis is that the current U.S. credit cycle is having to compete with highly unusual macroeconomic conditions where a recent loose monetary policy was met by a tightening phase reinforced by a spike in long-term U.S. treasury bond yields and volatility in the commercial real estate sector.

“Banks and non-bank financial institutions (FI) have been investing customer deposits in approved securities and investments since financial institutions have existed,” explains James Alexander, Chief Commercial Officer at 26 Degrees Global Markets.

“However, in recent years the need for depositors to pay close attention to exactly where their funds are being invested has increased in importance.”

The easy monetary policy that came to an abrupt end in 2021 may have led to more complacency in bank lending that could exacerbate future economic uncertainty for institutions.

One key takeaway from the case of SVB should be heeded by the Fed itself. Banking systems need some form of prior warning when it comes to alterations in monetary policy. The whiplash caused by interest rate hikes can heavily impact solvency and liquidity in banking.

Today, uncertainty over the control of inflation rates and the difficulty of anticipating when interest rates will finally begin to ease is a prime example of the uneasy environment in which banks operate.

Dangers in Speculative Issuers

Future SVB scenarios could stem from speculative-grade issuers. According to S&P Global data, positive market conditions last year lowered speculative-grade maturities in 2024 by 44%, with only 12% of debt maturities due this year falling in the ‘speculative-grade’ category.

However, debt maturities for issuers rated B- and below will more than double in 2025, and continue to rise through 2028. This means that it’s imperative that market conditions continue to improve and further macroeconomic risks are kept at bay in the coming years.

Fortunately, Silicon Valley Bank has helped many institutions to reassess their risk limits, and providers that can follow refined risk limits and hedge out accordingly can ultimately send a significant flow to their liquidity providers.

While there are certainly still challenges ahead for the U.S. financial system following the collapse of SVB, learning the lessons of 2023 can help to prepare institutions better for possible unexpected macroeconomic shifts in the future. Much like the complacency of 2008, failure to learn from history means you’re always prone to repeat it.

