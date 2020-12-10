Have Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Independent Director, John Kunz, recently sold US$87k worth of stock for US$18.16 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.6%.

Wabash National Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Boss bought US$455k worth of shares at a price of US$11.38 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$18.81. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WNC Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2020

Does Wabash National Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Wabash National insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wabash National Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wabash National (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

