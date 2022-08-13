Have Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) should probably be aware that the Director, Ronald Bernstein, recently divested US$105k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.55 each. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vector Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Bennett LeBow, sold US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$12.25 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.75. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$88k for 8.42k shares. On the other hand they divested 530.00k shares, for US$6.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Vector Group shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:VGR Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Vector Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Vector Group insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$248m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Vector Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Vector Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Vector Group has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

