Have Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Joseph Gorder, recently sold a substantial US$2.3m worth of stock at a price of US$58.42 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 8.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Valero Energy

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Gorder was the biggest sale of Valero Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$59.46, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.0%of Joseph Gorder's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 46.31k shares for US$2.2m. But they sold 39.20k shares for US$2.3m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:VLO Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2020

I will like Valero Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Valero Energy insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$89m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Valero Energy Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Valero Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Valero Energy (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Of course Valero Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

