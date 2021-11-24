Have Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Barbara Payne, recently divested US$222k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$111 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Utah Medical Products

Notably, that recent sale by Barbara Payne is the biggest insider sale of Utah Medical Products shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$123. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 20% of Barbara Payne's stake.

Barbara Payne divested 5.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$97.72. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:UTMD Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Utah Medical Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.7% of Utah Medical Products shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Utah Medical Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Utah Medical Products makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Utah Medical Products you should know about.

But note: Utah Medical Products may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.