Have US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & COO, Simon Bell, recently divested US$112k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$44.89 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

US Ecology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Simon Bell is the biggest insider sale of US Ecology shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$43.75. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.75k shares worth US$140k. On the other hand they divested 3.60k shares, for US$152k. All up, insiders sold more shares in US Ecology than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ECOL Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

Does US Ecology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that US Ecology insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About US Ecology Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing US Ecology. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of US Ecology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

