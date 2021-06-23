Have Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) should probably be aware that the Founder, John McDonald, recently divested US$427k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.12 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Upland Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder John McDonald was not their only sale of Upland Software shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$6.3m worth of shares at a price of US$51.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$41.30). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Upland Software than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:UPLD Insider Trading Volume June 23rd 2021

Does Upland Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.1% of Upland Software shares, worth about US$89m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Upland Software Tell Us?

An insider sold Upland Software shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Upland Software you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

