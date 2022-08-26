Have Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder & Director, David Helgason, recently divested US$401k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$48.09 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.09%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Unity Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Co-Founder & Director David Helgason was not their only sale of Unity Software shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$185 per share in a -US$30m sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$48.89. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Unity Software didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:U Insider Trading Volume August 26th 2022

Does Unity Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Unity Software insiders own about US$1.7b worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Unity Software Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Unity Software stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Unity Software that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

