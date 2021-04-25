Have UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Richard Burke, recently sold a substantial US$5.9m worth of stock at a price of US$394 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.0%.

UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Stephen Hemsley, for US$70m worth of shares, at about US$308 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$400). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 8.9% of Stephen Hemsley's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of UnitedHealth Group shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:UNH Insider Trading Volume April 25th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of UnitedHealth Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$2.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at UnitedHealth Group, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of UnitedHealth Group.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.