Have UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Non-Executive Chairman, Stephen Hemsley, recently sold a substantial US$32m worth of stock at a price of US$329 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.5%.

UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Non-Executive Chairman Stephen Hemsley was not their only sale of UnitedHealth Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$308 per share in a -US$70m sale. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$308, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.9% of Stephen Hemsley's holding.

Insiders in UnitedHealth Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:UNH Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought UnitedHealth Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - UnitedHealth Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

