Have UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Richard Burke, recently sold a substantial US$4.2m worth of stock at a price of US$469 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Stephen Hemsley, for US$56m worth of shares, at about US$456 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$458. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.2% of Stephen Hemsley's holding.

In total, UnitedHealth Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:UNH Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does UnitedHealth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$2.1b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UnitedHealth Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.