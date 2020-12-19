Have United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Kneeland, the Non-Executive Chairman recently netted about US$4.7m selling shares at an average price of US$237. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Rentals

Notably, that recent sale by Non-Executive Chairman Michael Kneeland was not the only time they sold United Rentals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$159 per share in a -US$6.7m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$228. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 25% of Michael Kneeland's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.60k shares for US$489k. But they sold 99.49k shares for US$18m. In total, United Rentals insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:URI Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of United Rentals shares, worth about US$51m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Rentals Tell Us?

An insider sold United Rentals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for United Rentals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: United Rentals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.