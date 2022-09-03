Have Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Jamie Palfrey, recently divested US$123k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.73 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, David Ibnale, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$45.68 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$28.24. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Ultra Clean Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:UCTT Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Ultra Clean Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Ultra Clean Holdings shares, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ultra Clean Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

