Have Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Karyn Smith, the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$290. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Twilio

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, George Hu, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$436 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$285). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Twilio than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TWLO Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Twilio insiders own 4.5% of the company, currently worth about US$2.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Twilio Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Twilio is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Twilio and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

