Have TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Global Sales & E-MS of TTM Technologies, Inc., William Hardwick, recently netted US$52k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$12.95. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TTM Technologies

The Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific Business Development, Tai Chung, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$491k worth of shares at a price of US$11.94 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$12.62. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Tai Chung's holding.

In the last year TTM Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TTMI Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does TTM Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that TTM Technologies insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TTM Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought TTM Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TTM Technologies (including 2 which are potentially serious).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.