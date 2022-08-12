Have Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) should probably be aware that the President, Margaret Tooth, recently divested US$497k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.02 each. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trupanion

Notably, that recent sale by Margaret Tooth is the biggest insider sale of Trupanion shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$75.46, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 18% of Margaret Tooth's stake.

In total, Trupanion insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:TRUP Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

I will like Trupanion better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Trupanion Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.0% of Trupanion shares, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Trupanion Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Trupanion has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

