Have Trump’s Tariffs Slowed the Stock Market?

President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14257 on April 2, a move that he called “Liberation Day.” Why? Because that executive order, along with Trump using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), implemented a series of tariffs upon nearly all of America’s trading partners, an act Trump defended as liberating the United States from what he called unfair trade deals of the past.

Be Aware: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

The signing of that executive order has created a summer of economic uncertainty both for America as well as its many trade partners. Trump instituted a baseline 10% on those trade partners, followed by a series of additional tariffs for some countries, while decreasing tariffs for others, or even pausing tariffs for certain countries to allow for further negotiation.

In America, the looming threat of tariffs has created a fair amount of buyer concern — tariffs mean higher consumer prices here at home, and both shoppers and businesses alike have spent the summer waiting for the near-inevitable price-hikes.

So it comes as no surprise that Trump’s somewhat shocking Liberation Day announcement immediately caused global markets to crash in response to such a bold move. The markets eventually absorbed the news and righted themselves. That said, has the continued yo-yoing of tariff threats slowed the stock market?

The Impact of Tariffs on the Stock Market

The answer is yes.

First, there was the initial market crashes in response to the news. Trump’s announced tariffs were far more extreme than what experts and analysts predicted, and the April announcement was seen was a “worse than the worst case scenario” by economists — the Dow Jones fell 3.98%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.97% and the broad market index collapsed by 4.84%, the worst showing for each since the summer of 2020 when COVID ravaged the country and its economy.

That isn’t the only time Trump’s tariffs have torpedoed the stock market, though. With almost every newly-announced increase in tariffs against a certain country, the markets tend to dive in response.

Check Out: J.P. Morgan: 3 Reasons the US Dollar Is Losing Value — and Why It Might Be Good for Your Wallet

For example, August 2025 began with markets across the planet dropping in response to Trump’s newest tariffs against America’s partners, with S&P falling 1.6%, the Dow dropping by 1.23% and the Nasdaq Composite slipping by 2.24%, per CNN. This was Nasdaq’s biggest single-day dip since April, and the S&P 500’s biggest fall since May. All markets had been on a two-week rise prior to this most recent announcement.

That April to August rollercoaster has been the pattern of the stock market for the summer — markets will be on the climb, Trump will announce a new flurry of tariffs, and stocks will drop in panic regarding the news, slowing whatever progress the market had accumulated. Trump’s tariffs may ultimately lead to more equitable trade deals for America, but they’ve definitely come at a cost, frequently slowing the stock market with each new tariff.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Have Trump’s Tariffs Slowed the Stock Market?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.