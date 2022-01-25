Have Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) should probably be aware that a company insider, Joseph Thompson, recently divested US$254k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$67.69 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Truist Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director William Rogers for US$4.1m worth of shares, at about US$61.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$62.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Truist Financial insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. William Rogers was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TFC Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Truist Financial is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Truist Financial insiders own about US$235m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Truist Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Truist Financial. While conducting our analysis, we found that Truist Financial has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.