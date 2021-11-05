Have TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Wayne Lowell, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$101 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

TriNet Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Katherine E. de-Wilde, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$82.93 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$103. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Katherine E. de-Wilde's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TriNet Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TNET Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TriNet Group insiders own about US$471m worth of shares (which is 7.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TriNet Group Insiders?

Insiders sold TriNet Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since TriNet Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with TriNet Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

