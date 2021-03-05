Have TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive Chairman of TowneBank, G. Aston, recently netted US$52k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$29.55. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TowneBank

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Bradford Cherry, for US$401k worth of shares, at about US$20.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.95). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 12% of Bradford Cherry's stake. Notably Bradford Cherry was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$87k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TowneBank shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TOWN Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Does TowneBank Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that TowneBank insiders own 8.6% of the company, worth about US$187m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The TowneBank Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold TowneBank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since TowneBank is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TowneBank (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

