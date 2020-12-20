Have Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, David Meyer, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$20.11 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.7%.

Titan Machinery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David Meyer is the biggest insider sale of Titan Machinery shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$19.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Titan Machinery insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TITN Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2020

Does Titan Machinery Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Titan Machinery insiders own about US$66m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Titan Machinery Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Titan Machinery makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Titan Machinery you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

