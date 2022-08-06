Have Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jim Manzi, recently divested US$486k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$597 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Michel Lagarde, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$542 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$590. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 28% of Michel Lagarde's stake.

Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TMO Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders own about US$388m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thermo Fisher Scientific Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

