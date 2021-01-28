Have The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Founder of The RealReal, Inc., Julie Wainwright, recently netted US$67k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$27.19. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.08%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RealReal

In fact, the recent sale by Founder Julie Wainwright was not their only sale of RealReal shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$127k worth of shares at a price of US$13.05 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$22.63). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.3%of Julie Wainwright's holding.

In the last year RealReal insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.9% of RealReal shares, worth about US$78m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The RealReal Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold RealReal shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for RealReal you should be aware of.

