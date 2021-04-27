Have The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider R. Keith recently sold a substantial US$1.7m worth of stock at a price of US$138 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Procter & Gamble

The Chairman, David Taylor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$137 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$131. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Procter & Gamble insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PG Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

Does Procter & Gamble Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Procter & Gamble insiders own 0.06% of the company, currently worth about US$196m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Procter & Gamble Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Procter & Gamble stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Procter & Gamble makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Procter & Gamble has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

