Have The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Lyons, the Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking recently netted about US$993k selling shares at an average price of US$199. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.1%.

PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Lyons was the biggest sale of PNC Financial Services Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$198. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

PNC Financial Services Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year.

Does PNC Financial Services Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$254m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PNC Financial Services Group Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, PNC Financial Services Group makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

